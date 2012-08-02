HTML Day is an annual celebration of HTML. It's a day to gather IRL in places around the world to write and learn HTML. It's been going strong for three years.

Who is behind this?

This is a community-driven initiative organized by HTML Energy. HTML Energy was started by Laurel Schwulst and Elliott Cost in 2019. As HTML Energy, we made a podcast, organized HTML freewrites, the past two years of HTML Day, and run an HTML meme account. We are just getting started and have many more goals.

We're not affiliated with any company or organization. This type of work takes a lot of time and energy, and we need your help to make it sustainable. This year we are looking for sponsors to make HTML Day possible. If you're interested in helping us make HTML Day possible this year, please email us at sponsor@html.energy.