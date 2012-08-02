HTML Day 2✺25
An annual celebration of HTML
On Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, we'll be gathering in places around the world to write and celebrate HTML.
Events
Saturday, August 2, 6-8pm
Valentino Jr. Park, Red Hook
Organized by Ashley & Yu & Justin
More info: 2025-08-02-nyc/index.html
Saturday, August 2, 12-3pm
North-East the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park
Organized by Max
More info: https://maxbo.me/html-in-hyde/1/invitation.html
Saturday, August 2, 4-6:30pm
Fort Canning Green
Organized by Lina
More info: https://amalinalai.github.io/htmlenergy/event-2025.html
Saturday, August 2, 12pm - 3pm
Silver Lake Meadows - 2300 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Organized by Emily
More info: www.sneakyfelix.com/htmlenergy.html
Saturday, August 2, 17:00-20:00
Filmhuis Cavia
Organized by Braxton
More info: bobs-club.net/html-day-2025-08-02/index.html
Saturday, August 2, 6-9pm KST
PIE (116, Seongmisan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Korea)
Organized by New Order & After New Order
More info: afterneworder.com/htmlday
Saturday, August 2, 12-3pm
Never Ending Books
Organized by Loren
More info: ribo.zone/html-day
Saturday, August 2, 10am-2pm
POST Detroit
Organized by Connor M.
More info: https://htmldaydetroit.web.app/
Saturday, August 2, 2-4pm
William Stevenson Memorial Park
Organized by Seán & Kate
More info: https://vicbc.neocities.org/html-day/2025.html
Saturday, August 2, 12pm - 5pm
Brown's Inlet Park
Organized by Juan & Danny
More info: https://html-day-ottawa.vercel.app
Saturday, August 2, 2pm - 5pm
Victor C. Waryas Park
Organized by Elliott Etzkorn
More info: https://elliottetzkorn.com/energy
Saturday, August 2, 2pm - 9pm
Newspeak House, E2 7DG
Organized by CranberryLemonade & Ana from Permacomputing Club
More info: https://html.leaflet.pub/3ltrytipv2c27
Saturday, August 2, 2pm–5pm
Dovercourt Park
Organized by Garry
More info: https://html.green
Saturday, August 2, 1–3pm
Alamo Square Park
Organized by Alex and Ash
More info: https://alexwennerberg.com/energy.html
Saturday, August 2, 2pm - 5pm
Greenpoint Park
Organized by Caleb
More info: tablemountain.earth/energy.html
Saturday, August 2, 5pm - 8pm EST
Washington Monument (14TH ST NW + MADISON DR NW)
Organized by Nadia Ford
More info: html-day-dc-2025.vercel.app
Saturday, August 2, 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm (JST)
Taito Kumin Kaikan (9th floor)
Organized by Kitasenju Design
More info: htmldaytokyo.neocities.org
Saturday, August 2, 5pm - 8pm
Gasworks Park
Organized by Brianna & Jasmine
More info: html-energy-seattle-2025.aninternet.farm
Saturday, August 2, 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Hijas del Arte
Organized by Juan & Polbac
More info: energiahtml.com
Saturday, August 2, 16:00-19:00
SUPeR bookstore
Organized by Hanna S.
More info: supertimebooks.com/events/linocut-workshop-w-fausto-hemyp
Saturday, August 2
6-7pm AEST & 6-7pm CET
Organized by Zachary Kai
More info: lunaseeker.com/events/htmlday25
Friday, August 1, 4:30pm - 7:00pm
Zhongshan Park (中山公园)
Organized by [[rect*]]repair, shengli, & yufeng
More info: html-energy-shanghai-2025.yufeng.place
Saturday, August 2, 3-7pm
Zendo Coffee, 413 2nd St SW
Organized by Alex & catherine
More info: cath.land/html-day-abq-2025
Saturday, August 2, 1-4pm
W 31st St & Bde Maka Ska Parkway (Rain location: Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave)
Organized by Forest Johnson
More info: queercoded.xyz/2025-08-02/html-day.html
Saturday, August 2, 14:00-17:00
Parque Eduardo VII
Organized by Djordje Vlaisavljevic
More info: djordje.work/html-day
Saturday, August 2, 1pm PST
Virtua Gallery, Lloyd Center
Organized by reed
More info: the-sudo.net/pages/events/html-day
Saturday, August 2, 12-2pm
Sullivan's Pond, Dartmouth, NS
Organized by Katherine
More info: kdrae.neocities.org/HTMLDay2025
Saturday, August 2, 1-3pm
Washington Square (Rain location: Independence Library)
Organized by ragman & pixel
More info: htmldayphilly.neocities.org
Saturday, August 2, 12-2pm
Castle Park
Organized by QueerTech Bristol
More info: queertechbristol.com/html-day.html
Saturday, August 2, 17:30-20:30
Körner Park
Organized by Kagan
More info: htmlenergy.vercel.app
Saturday, August 2, 1pm - 4pm
offline & tempelhofer feld
Organized by Jack Murray-Brown
More info: html-day-2025-berlin.jackmurraybrown.com
Saturday, August 2, 17:30-19:30
Parc des Buttes-Chaumont
Organized by Ahmet Bugra
More info: ahmetbugra.com/html-energy.html
Saturday, August 2, 17:30-19:30
Parc de les Glòries
Organized by Fred
More info: fbold.dev/html-day
Saturday, August 2, 14:00-16:00
Grüngürtel
Organized by Samuel
More info: htmlday.crawatzo.com
Saturday, August 2, 3:00-6:00pm
Rogues' Gallery Co-op, 211 Walker St. SW
Organized by Nobel Yoo
More info: lil-bits.nobr.me/html_day
Saturday, August 2, 3:00-5:00pm
The Common at CX (Cambridge Crossing)
Organized by Cynthia & Katherine
More info: boston-html-day.neocities.org
Saturday, August 2, 1-3pm
Court Square
Organized by Christopher Roeleveld
More info: 2025-08-02-catskills/index.html
Step 1. Create event poster / siteCreate some kind of website with the event information. It should live as a hyperlink — ideally it's an HTML website we can link to from this page. Look at examples below from last year etc. for inspo...
Step 2. Email us with your infoEmail day@html.energy with:
- City
- Date ... Saturday, August 2 is HTML Day 2025!
- Time
- Organizer / Organizers Name(s)
- Specific Location
- A link to your poster / website with event info
Step 3. Enjoy your HTML freewrite!If it looks good, you'll hear back from us (within a few days at the most) and we will list it on this website. Please spread the word on your own accord, and enjoy the free flowing HTML energy! ❇️
More about HTML Day
What is HTML Day?
HTML Day is an annual celebration of HTML. It's a day to gather IRL in places around the world to write and learn HTML. It's been going strong for three years.
Who is behind this?
This is a community-driven initiative organized by HTML Energy. HTML Energy was started by Laurel Schwulst and Elliott Cost in 2019. As HTML Energy, we made a podcast, organized HTML freewrites, the past two years of HTML Day, and run an HTML meme account. We are just getting started and have many more goals.
We're not affiliated with any company or organization. This type of work takes a lot of time and energy, and we need your help to make it sustainable. This year we are looking for sponsors to make HTML Day possible. If you're interested in helping us make HTML Day possible this year, please email us at sponsor@html.energy.
How do I organize an event?
Check out the organize section above for more information.
How can I help?
There are several ways you can help us make HTML Day possible this year:
- Organize an event in your city
- If you have the means, consider joining our Patreon.
- If you work at a company that might be interested in sponsoring HTML Day, talk with your company about possibly becoming a sponsor of HTML Day.
- Spread the word about HTML Day to your friends and family.
- Attend an event in your city (or in another city).
Here are some photos taken at previous HTML Days...
Here are some HTML memes for your enjoyment...
Sponsors
HTML Day is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. If you're interested in sponsoring HTML Day, please email us at sponsor@html.energy.
Bear Blog is an HTML-native blogging platform for people who want to write without all the cruft.
t4t is a focused social network for trans and gender-non-comforming people.
mmm.page is for dead simple, drag and drop websites for anything. Your internet canvas.
Leaflet is a social publishing platform for making blogs / newsletters…kinda like Substack but open instead of closed, and nice instead of bad.
Neocities is here to bring back the creativity and free expression to the world wide web that made it great.
