HTML Day 225

An annual celebration of HTML

  • Events
  • Photos
  • About
  • Organize
  • Sponsors
    On Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, we'll be gathering in places around the world to write and celebrate HTML.


    Events

    🌅🗽 New York City
    Saturday, August 2, 6-8pm
    Valentino Jr. Park, Red Hook
    Organized by Ashley & Yu & Justin
    More info: 2025-08-02-nyc/index.html
    🍃🚂 Sydney
    Saturday, August 2, 12-3pm
    North-East the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park
    Organized by Max
    More info: https://maxbo.me/html-in-hyde/1/invitation.html
    💜🌴 Singapore
    Saturday, August 2, 4-6:30pm
    Fort Canning Green
    Organized by Lina
    More info: https://amalinalai.github.io/htmlenergy/event-2025.html
    🌇🌴 Los Angeles
    Saturday, August 2, 12pm - 3pm
    Silver Lake Meadows - 2300 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
    Organized by Emily
    More info: www.sneakyfelix.com/htmlenergy.html
    🌷🚲 Amsterdam
    Saturday, August 2, 17:00-20:00
    Filmhuis Cavia
    Organized by Braxton
    More info: bobs-club.net/html-day-2025-08-02/index.html
    🌸🏙️ Seoul
    Saturday, August 2, 6-9pm KST
    PIE (116, Seongmisan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Korea)
    Organized by New Order & After New Order
    More info: afterneworder.com/htmlday
    📗🍭 New Haven
    Saturday, August 2, 12-3pm
    Never Ending Books
    Organized by Loren
    More info: ribo.zone/html-day
    🚗🪷 Detroit
    Saturday, August 2, 10am-2pm
    POST Detroit
    Organized by Connor M.
    More info: https://htmldaydetroit.web.app/
    🐛🍃 Victoria, BC
    Saturday, August 2, 2-4pm
    William Stevenson Memorial Park
    Organized by Seán & Kate
    More info: https://vicbc.neocities.org/html-day/2025.html
    ♻️🪿 Ottawa, ON
    Saturday, August 2, 12pm - 5pm
    Brown's Inlet Park
    Organized by Juan & Danny
    More info: https://html-day-ottawa.vercel.app
    🌳🍁 Hudson Valley
    Saturday, August 2, 2pm - 5pm
    Victor C. Waryas Park
    Organized by Elliott Etzkorn
    More info: https://elliottetzkorn.com/energy
    🚧⛱️ London
    Saturday, August 2, 2pm - 9pm
    Newspeak House, E2 7DG
    Organized by CranberryLemonade & Ana from Permacomputing Club
    More info: https://html.leaflet.pub/3ltrytipv2c27
    🌱👒 Toronto
    Saturday, August 2, 2pm–5pm
    Dovercourt Park
    Organized by Garry
    More info: https://html.green
    🌼🌁 San Francisco
    Saturday, August 2, 1–3pm
    Alamo Square Park
    Organized by Alex and Ash
    More info: https://alexwennerberg.com/energy.html
    🏄‍♂️📗 Cape Town
    Saturday, August 2, 2pm - 5pm
    Greenpoint Park
    Organized by Caleb
    More info: tablemountain.earth/energy.html
    🏛️🌸 Washington, DC
    Saturday, August 2, 5pm - 8pm EST
    Washington Monument (14TH ST NW + MADISON DR NW)
    Organized by Nadia Ford
    More info: html-day-dc-2025.vercel.app
    🍀🏙️ Tokyo
    Saturday, August 2, 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm (JST)
    Taito Kumin Kaikan (9th floor)
    Organized by Kitasenju Design
    More info: htmldaytokyo.neocities.org
    🍥🌼 Seattle
    Saturday, August 2, 5pm - 8pm
    Gasworks Park
    Organized by Brianna & Jasmine
    More info: html-energy-seattle-2025.aninternet.farm
    🌺📒 Buenos Aires
    Saturday, August 2, 2:30pm - 4:30pm
    Hijas del Arte
    Organized by Juan & Polbac
    More info: energiahtml.com
    🏊‍♀️🌳 Copenhagen
    Saturday, August 2, 16:00-19:00
    SUPeR bookstore
    Organized by Hanna S.
    More info: supertimebooks.com/events/linocut-workshop-w-fausto-hemyp
    🌏❇️ Online
    Saturday, August 2
    6-7pm AEST & 6-7pm CET
    Organized by Zachary Kai
    More info: lunaseeker.com/events/htmlday25
    🌌🏄🏻‍♀️ Shanghai
    Friday, August 1, 4:30pm - 7:00pm
    Zhongshan Park (中山公园)
    Organized by [[rect*]]repair, shengli, & yufeng
    More info: html-energy-shanghai-2025.yufeng.place
    🌵❇️ Albuquerque
    Saturday, August 2, 3-7pm
    Zendo Coffee, 413 2nd St SW
    Organized by Alex & catherine
    More info: cath.land/html-day-abq-2025
    🚣🍒 Minneapolis
    Saturday, August 2, 1-4pm
    W 31st St & Bde Maka Ska Parkway (Rain location: Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave)
    Organized by Forest Johnson
    More info: queercoded.xyz/2025-08-02/html-day.html
    🌊🌉 Lisbon
    Saturday, August 2, 14:00-17:00
    Parque Eduardo VII
    Organized by Djordje Vlaisavljevic
    More info: djordje.work/html-day
    🟣🌲 Portland, OR
    Saturday, August 2, 1pm PST
    Virtua Gallery, Lloyd Center
    Organized by reed
    More info: the-sudo.net/pages/events/html-day
    🚢🦆 Halifax/Dartmouth
    Saturday, August 2, 12-2pm
    Sullivan's Pond, Dartmouth, NS
    Organized by Katherine
    More info: kdrae.neocities.org/HTMLDay2025
    🧱🌳 Philadelphia
    Saturday, August 2, 1-3pm
    Washington Square (Rain location: Independence Library)
    Organized by ragman & pixel
    More info: htmldayphilly.neocities.org
    🏰🌿 Bristol, UK
    Saturday, August 2, 12-2pm
    Castle Park
    Organized by QueerTech Bristol
    More info: queertechbristol.com/html-day.html
    🌳🌞 Berlin
    Saturday, August 2, 17:30-20:30
    Körner Park
    Organized by Kagan
    More info: htmlenergy.vercel.app
    🌞🌳 Berlin
    Saturday, August 2, 1pm - 4pm
    offline & tempelhofer feld
    Organized by Jack Murray-Brown
    More info: html-day-2025-berlin.jackmurraybrown.com
    🍀⛲ Paris
    Saturday, August 2, 17:30-19:30
    Parc des Buttes-Chaumont
    Organized by Ahmet Bugra
    More info: ahmetbugra.com/html-energy.html
    ⛲🌺 Barcelona
    Saturday, August 2, 17:30-19:30
    Parc de les Glòries
    Organized by Fred
    More info: fbold.dev/html-day
    🤡🌳 Cologne
    Saturday, August 2, 14:00-16:00
    Grüngürtel
    Organized by Samuel
    More info: htmlday.crawatzo.com
    ♻️🎶 Atlanta
    Saturday, August 2, 3:00-6:00pm
    Rogues' Gallery Co-op, 211 Walker St. SW
    Organized by Nobel Yoo
    More info: lil-bits.nobr.me/html_day
    📚🪲 Boston
    Saturday, August 2, 3:00-5:00pm
    The Common at CX (Cambridge Crossing)
    Organized by Cynthia & Katherine
    More info: boston-html-day.neocities.org
    🌲🐞 Catskills
    Saturday, August 2, 1-3pm
    Court Square
    Organized by Christopher Roeleveld
    More info: 2025-08-02-catskills/index.html

    To organize your own HTML freewrite ...

    Step 1. Create event poster / site

    Create some kind of website with the event information. It should live as a hyperlink — ideally it's an HTML website we can link to from this page. Look at examples below from last year etc. for inspo...

    Step 2. Email us with your info

    Email day@html.energy with:

    Step 3. Enjoy your HTML freewrite!

    If it looks good, you'll hear back from us (within a few days at the most) and we will list it on this website. Please spread the word on your own accord, and enjoy the free flowing HTML energy! ❇️

    More about HTML Day

    What is HTML Day?

    HTML Day is an annual celebration of HTML. It's a day to gather IRL in places around the world to write and learn HTML. It's been going strong for three years.

    Who is behind this?

    This is a community-driven initiative organized by HTML Energy. HTML Energy was started by Laurel Schwulst and Elliott Cost in 2019. As HTML Energy, we made a podcast, organized HTML freewrites, the past two years of HTML Day, and run an HTML meme account. We are just getting started and have many more goals.

    We're not affiliated with any company or organization. This type of work takes a lot of time and energy, and we need your help to make it sustainable. This year we are looking for sponsors to make HTML Day possible. If you're interested in helping us make HTML Day possible this year, please email us at sponsor@html.energy.

    How do I organize an event?

    Check out the organize section above for more information.

    How can I help?

    There are several ways you can help us make HTML Day possible this year:

    • Organize an event in your city
    • If you have the means, consider joining our Patreon.
    • If you work at a company that might be interested in sponsoring HTML Day, talk with your company about possibly becoming a sponsor of HTML Day.
    • Spread the word about HTML Day to your friends and family.
    • Attend an event in your city (or in another city).
    Follow the energy

    This very page is your source for everything HTML Day. You can also follow us on Instagram, Bluesky and Twitter for updates, new HTML Day events, and occasional memes.


    Here are some photos taken at previous HTML Days...

    people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day HTML Day Honolulu cowboy hat head element writing html on a boat in Rotterdam html day 2024 london sunset html day 2024 in new york people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day html engraved on a pebble people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day html day 2024 montreal on the beach people gathering world wide on html day html day 2024 in rotterdam on a boat people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day omar writing html on paper html freewrite in rotterdam with yara html day 2024 in seoul green energy people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day people gathering world wide on html day



    Here are some HTML memes for your enjoyment...

    HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme HTML meme



    Sponsors

    HTML Day is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. If you're interested in sponsoring HTML Day, please email us at sponsor@html.energy.




